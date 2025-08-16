‘Bhootteriki’: Hoichoi’s horror-comedy series with Anirban Bhattacharya as creative director to release in September

Hoichoi’s first-ever horror-comedy series Bhootteriki is set to premiere in September, the streaming platform announced on Saturday.

Directed by Kaushik Hafizee, with Anirban Bhattacharya serving as the creative director, the show explores the eerie yet humorous world of three female ghosts living in a Kolkata mansion.

Hafizee has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for Bhootteriki, set to stream September 12 onwards.

“Ghosts and humans co-existing under one roof? Is that even possible? Bhootteriki is coming soon. Series from director #KaushikHafizee and creative director @AnirbanSpeaketh premieres 12th September, only on #hoichoi,” the streamer wrote on X.

The series revolves around a film crew documenting the untold stories of these ghosts, who, despite their spectral existence, have tales to tell about love, loss, and unexpected laughter. Each ghost, from a different era, adds a layer of mystery and mirth to the story, revealing how life after death can be as vibrant and surprising as life itself.

The ensemble cast of Bhootteriki includes Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen and Avery Singha Roy as the three ghosts. Sounak Kundu and Debraj Bhattacharya will play key roles in the series.

This is not the first time that Anirban Bhattacharya has served as the creative director for a Hoichoi project. Arpan Garai-directed Talmar Romeo Juliet, which drops on the streaming platform earlier this year, also had Anirban onboard as the creative director.

Atthoi, directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay and produced by SVF banner, also had Anirban as creative director. Anirban had previously directed Ballabhpurer Rupkotha, also produced by SVF, in which Debraj Bhattacharya played an important role.