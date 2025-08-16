MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 August 2025

‘Bhootteriki’: Hoichoi’s horror-comedy series with Anirban Bhattacharya as creative director to release in September

The Kaushik Hafizee-directed series features Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Avery Singha Roy, Sounak Kundu and Debraj Bhattacharya in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.08.25, 03:04 PM
Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Avery Singha Roy play three ghosts in Bhootteriki

Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Avery Singha Roy play three ghosts in Bhootteriki Hoichoi

Hoichoi’s first-ever horror-comedy series Bhootteriki is set to premiere in September, the streaming platform announced on Saturday.

Directed by Kaushik Hafizee, with Anirban Bhattacharya serving as the creative director, the show explores the eerie yet humorous world of three female ghosts living in a Kolkata mansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hafizee has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for Bhootteriki, set to stream September 12 onwards.

“Ghosts and humans co-existing under one roof? Is that even possible? Bhootteriki is coming soon. Series from director #KaushikHafizee and creative director @AnirbanSpeaketh premieres 12th September, only on #hoichoi,” the streamer wrote on X.

The series revolves around a film crew documenting the untold stories of these ghosts, who, despite their spectral existence, have tales to tell about love, loss, and unexpected laughter. Each ghost, from a different era, adds a layer of mystery and mirth to the story, revealing how life after death can be as vibrant and surprising as life itself.

The ensemble cast of Bhootteriki includes Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen and Avery Singha Roy as the three ghosts. Sounak Kundu and Debraj Bhattacharya will play key roles in the series.

This is not the first time that Anirban Bhattacharya has served as the creative director for a Hoichoi project. Arpan Garai-directed Talmar Romeo Juliet, which drops on the streaming platform earlier this year, also had Anirban onboard as the creative director.

Atthoi, directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay and produced by SVF banner, also had Anirban as creative director. Anirban had previously directed Ballabhpurer Rupkotha, also produced by SVF, in which Debraj Bhattacharya played an important role.

RELATED TOPICS

Bhootteriki Anirban Bhattacharya Hoichoi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gabbar Singh’ no more? Congress claims Rahul Gandhi victory as PM Modi vows GST reform

‘For the last 18 months the Indian National Congress has been demanding fundamental changes into the Goods and Services Tax 2.0,’ writes Jairam Ramesh
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I've negotiated five wars to their end, and the wars that were tough. India, Pakistan...

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT