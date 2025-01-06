MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule crosses Rs 800-crore mark domestically

Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has so far collected Rs 806 crore nett in Hindi domestically

Agnivo Niyogi Published 06.01.25, 10:43 AM
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule IMDb

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has added yet another record to its already impressive box office collection. The dubbed Hindi version of the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has become the first-ever Hindi film to cross Rs 800-crore at the Indian box office, the makers announced recently.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 had a sensational start at the box office, amassing Rs 725.8 crore nett in all languages in its opening week. The film maintained robust growth in its second week, earning Rs 264.8 crore nett. In its third week, Pushpa 2 raked in Rs 129.5 crore nett, followed by Rs 69.65 crore nett in the fourth week. With another Rs 16.25 crore nett in its fifth weekend, the domestic collection of Pushpa 2 now stands at Rs 1206 crore nett, as per industry data tracking portal Sacnilk.

Apart from the Rs 806 crore nett from the Hindi version, the Telugu version of Pushpa 2 contributed Rs 334.76 crore nett to the earnings. The Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions fetched Rs 58.16 crore nett, Rs 7.73 crore nett and Rs 14.15 crore nett, respectively.

Pushpa 2 follows the story of red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) as he expands his business. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

