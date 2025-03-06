‘Highway’, ‘Queen’ and ‘Fashion’ to re-release in theatres to mark Women's Day

Women-centric films Highway, Queen, and Fashion will hit the screens as part of PVR INOX’s special film festival to mark International Women’s Day on March 8. The festival will run from March 7 to March 13. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fashion (2008)

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion takes viewers on a journey through the cutthroat fashion industry in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra plays Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl who rises to stardom only to face the harsh realities of fame. As she ascends the ladder, she learns that success comes at a price. Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse also star in the film.

Highway (2014)

In Highway, Alia Bhatt delivers a career-defining performance as Veera, a woman who, after being abducted, embarks on a life-changing journey of self-discovery. Imtiaz Ali’s evocative storytelling, combined with breathtaking visuals and a soulful soundtrack by A.R. Rahman, brings out the emotional power of the film. Also starring Randeep Hooda, Highway reminds us that sometimes freedom and healing come from the most unexpected places.

Queen (2014)

Kangana Ranaut won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Rani Mehra, a young woman abandoned by her fiancé, in Vikas Bahl’s Queen. Instead of wallowing in heartbreak, Rani decides to take her honeymoon trip alone, which eventually turns into a journey of self-empowerment. Queen is a celebration of independence and the joy that comes from taking control of your own destiny.

Other re-releases

Besides the Women’s Day lineup, theatres will also screen a slew of other Bollywood classics this Friday. The lineup includes Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera (2013), Fahadh Faasil-starrer Kumbalangi Nights (2019), Rajkummar Rao-starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017), Dev Benegal’s Road, Movie (2009), and Mahesh Babu-starrer Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013).