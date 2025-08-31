Did Taylor Swift’s ex react to her engagement with Travis Kelce? Here’s the truth

A playful post by YouTuber Andy Slye went viral this week after he jokingly claimed he was Taylor Swift’s high school boyfriend while congratulating her on her engagement.

The joke quickly spread across social media, forcing Slye to upload a clarification video.

In his original post, the Louisville-based creator shared a picture of himself with Swift at an old concert and wrote on X: “That feeling when your high school girlfriend finally gets engaged. I used to tell myself: Andrew, it’ll be ok. She wasn’t right for you. I just hope her husband isn’t some handsome football player.”

Slye’s post went viral among fans of Swift, who call themselves Swifties. While a section of the fans believed Slye’s claim, others thought it was just a prank. A section of Swifties began speculating that he was Drew, the man Taylor Swift wrote about in Teardrops on My Guitar.

The response was so overwhelming that Slye later shared a clarification video to set the record straight.

Sharing a clip of himself, Slye admitted that the image he shared was “100 per cent real”. However, he confessed that he never dated Taylor Swift in high school.

Slye revealed that he had gone to Taylor Swift’s concert with his ‘real ex-girlfriend’. He later cropped his former lover out of the picture to make it look like it was just him and the pop star.

“I’m just a huge fan, and it’s not photoshopped,” Slye said in the video. “I just want people to know that she’s a genuinely great person — from the five to 10 seconds that I’ve hugged her. We stood in line for an hour after her concert, and she did that for every single one of her fans,” he added.

On August 26, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift got engaged to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The 35-year-old singer made the announcement on Instagram, dropping a set of pictures from the ceremony.