John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ fails to cross Rs 20-crore mark at box office in Week 1

John Abraham’s latest thriller The Diplomat ended its first week of theatrical run with a domestic collection of Rs 19.10 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film opened with decent numbers, showing growth during the debut weekend. However, it witnessed a dip in weekday collections.

The Diplomat began its box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 4 crore nett. The daily collections rose to Rs 4.65 crore nett on Saturday, followed by another Rs 4.65 crore earnings on Sunday.

On the first Monday, The Diplomat witnessed a massive 67.74 per cent drop in its collections, earning Rs 1.5 crore nett. Earnings further plummeted to Rs 1.45 crore nett on Tuesday. Wednesday's performance showed a slight recovery, with a collection of Rs. 1.50 crore nett. The first week ended with a collection of Rs 1.35 crore nett on Thursday.

Also starring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy, The Diplomat follows Indian diplomat J.P. Singh, who works at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. Tensions escalate when a woman named Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) seeks refuge at the embassy.

The film faces stiff competition at the box office from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which has been in theatres for over a month and continues to maintain strong box office performance. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama has collected Rs 573 crore nett in 35 days.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai.