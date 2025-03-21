MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Mature, dignified and wholesome’: Hema Malini heaps praise on Esha Deol’s performance in ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh and Adah Sharma

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.03.25, 11:14 AM
Hema Malini and Esha Deol

Hema Malini and Esha Deol Instagram

Actress-politician Hema Malini on Thursday heaped praise on daughter Esha Deol’s performance in Vikram Bhatt’s latest directorial venture Tumko Meri Kasam, which marks Esha’s return to the big screen after a hiatus of nearly ten years.

“Under Vikram Bhatt’s able direction, so proud that Esha has given a mature, dignified, wholesome performance as have all the other artistes,” wrote Hema in her note on Instagram.

The 76-year-old actress also praised Anupam Kher’s performance in the film, based on the life of fertility specialist Dr. Ajay Murdia, who built India’s largest IVF chain, Indira IVF.

“Anupam Kher was as in all his films, the complete artiste. The film is based on the true story of a doctor. Gave me such pleasure and satisfaction to watch a well-made film on the big screen,” wrote Hema, urging netizens to watch the film in theatres.

Released theatrically on March 21, Tumko Meri Kasam follows Dr. Murdia’s journey from a humble beginning to becoming a pioneer in fertility treatment. Ishwak Singh portrays the younger version of Dr. Murdia, while Anupam Kher portrays the older version. Adah Sharma plays Dr. Murdia’s wife Indira. Esha steps in as a resilient and hard-working lawyer who takes up Dr. Murdia’s case after he is unexpectedly accused of a murder.

Deol’s last big screen appearance was in the 2015 Indian bi-lingual drama film Care of Footpath 2, directed by Kishan Shrikanth and produced by Devaraj Pande. She later appeared in two short films — Cakewalk (2019) and Ek Duaa (2021).

