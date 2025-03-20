HBO Max discontinues ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ after three seasons

Teen drama The Sex Lives of College Girls will not be renewed for Season 4 by streaming platform HBO Max, show creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, the makers also mentioned that they are looking for “new potential homes” for the series.

“Unfortunately, Max has decided not to order a fourth season. We are currently in discussions with some new potential homes for the show, and it's nice that there is so much interest - but regardless of what happens, I'm proud of this show and the work that so many incredibly talented people put into it,” wrote Noble in a statement on Instagram.

Thanking co-creator Kaling, production banner Warner Bros. Television and Max, Noble said that he had not expected such an outcome given the show's strong performance as one of the platform’s most-watched scripted series for nearly 70 days.

Noble also expressed gratitude to the entire cast and crew of the show, “No matter what happens, The Sex Lives Of College Girls has three seasons that showcased incredible perfomances and told so many important stories while also managing to fill those stories with laughs. In a world of content, it's a show that strived to make sure it entertained - and I feel that we did that,” he added.

Kaling shared a series of stills, behind-the-scenes moments and premiere photos to celebrate the three seasons of the show.

The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered on HBO Max on November 18, 2021. It was renewed for a second season in December 2021. While the second instalment of the show dropped on the streamer on November 17, 2022, the third season premiered on November 21, 2024.

The series follows four 18-year-old freshmen roommates at the fictional Essex College in Vermont. The young adults navigate their sexually active lifestyles alongside the challenges of college and adulthood.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 cast included Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers. Reneé Rapp, a series regular in the first two seasons, had a recurring role in Season 3 and had previously announced her departure from the show after the season’s conclusion.

All three seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls are available to stream on JioHotstar in India.