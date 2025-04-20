Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2

Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his fan-favourite role of Anakin Skywalker in season two of Disney+ series Ahsoka. The announcement was made at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, Japan recently.

At the event, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni, executive producer Jon Favreau and star Rosario Dawson took to the stage for a panel discussion on the making of the first season and the inspiration behind the show.

While Filoni shared that Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke has had a heavy influence on the show, Favreau spoke about George Lucas’ love for the character Ahsoka and recalled the time they cast Dawson.

Dawson added that they will begin shooting season two of Ahsoka next week, according to American entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter.

Christensen appeared on stage after a brief scene between Skywalker and Ahsoka was shown on the screen. The announcement of his return was made towards the end of the panel discussion. “There’s not much I can share, but Anakin will be back for season two,” Christensen said, drawing cheers and a rapturous applause from the audience.

Filoni also spoke about Rory McCann taking over the role of Baylan Skoll from the late Ray Stevenson, who passed away back in May 2023. Admiral Akbar will also return in season two and face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn, according to the report.

Christensen is best known for his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi whose tragic journey eventually transforms him into Darth Vader, in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. He returned to the Star Wars universe as Skywalker and Vader in the show Obi-Wan Kenobi and in two episodes of the first season of Ahsoka.

Developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, Ahsoka Season 1 also starred Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Eman Esfandi in key roles.

Set after Return of the Jedi, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) who investigates the rising threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn as he returns after the fall of the Galactic Empire. The series reunites characters from Star Wars Rebels, including Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger.

In Season 1, Ahsoka and Sabine embark on a mission to stop Thrawn from alienating the remaining members of the Empire against the New Republic. It concludes with Thrawn making a comeback, while Ahsoka and Sabine are stranded in another galaxy. Ezra, on the other hand, is shown making his way back home.