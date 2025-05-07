Dada, the Big Boss: Has it finally been revealed why Sourav Ganguly did not join BJP in Bengal?

Nobody could fathom why Sourav Ganguly turned down an offer to be BJP’s face. Till now.

We now know that Dada is already Bengal’s face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why?

Most brands need a face to sell their products. The local film industry has no traction amongst the Bengali bhadralok, most of whom do not see Bengali films.

But all Bengalis watch cricket. They are interested only in Shah Rukh Khan or Virat Kohli.

Enter Dada.

Bengal Inc has discovered that Dada helps sell their products. A Bollywood marquee would also do the job but they are frightfully expensive.

A real estate company did use Amitabh Bachchan once. But it is not a viable option. Bachchan would charge around Rs 2 crore a day, plus there are the production and travel costs.

Around Rs 3 crore or so at least would be required for a single-day shoot.

Comparable figures: Someone like Raima Sen would probably cost a few lakhs for promoting a brand, Dada’s endorsement price ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore annually.

The 52-year-old Indian cricket team ex-skipper was ranked eighth in the list of top celebrities by TAM Media Research – two spots above Virat Kohli – endorsing 24 brands including real estate, banking, automobiles, consumer goods, jewellery and fantasy sports between January-June 2024, three down from the same period a year ago.

The top spot was held by another former Team India skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, followed by Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

No other Bengali celebrity features in the list.

When it comes to pan-India fame, Dada is lightyears ahead of any actor or sportsperson from his home state.

TV channels were quick to seize the opportunity. Zee hired Dada for a reality show.

It worked. Few would give details of the actual figure but industry sources claim Dada was paid around 12 to 15 crore a year. Star made an offer which Dada could not refuse. The guess is that it’s around Rs 30 crore or thereabouts.

Under Ambani’s management and led by the aggressive Uday Shankar, is the rejuvenated Jio-HotStar which has upped the ante in the reality TV segment.

Dada has switched sides. He has reportedly signed a Rs 125-core deal for four years with Star Jalsha to host the much-awaited Big Boss Bangla as well a new quiz show. Both the shows are expected to start airing next July, the same month when he celebrates his birthday.

Sourav Ganguly at the shooting of Dadagiri at Dumurjala Stadium, Howrah. Zee Bangla

It stands to reason that Zee would have increased their offer to retain Dada; Star definitely sweetened the deal so much that it was difficult for Dada to say no.

While Dada takes home the cake, the lot of average actors in Bengali TV remain in the same unhappy position. They can only expect the crumbs to drop before them. And the crumbs could range from as low as Rs 10,000 to a few lakhs.

A Bengali TV starlet was approached for the promotion of a silver jewellery brand from out of state. She asked for Rs. 2.5 lakh; another asked for Rs 7 lakh. The jewellery launch did not happen eventually, for other reasons.

Television actors are like firefighters, says a Bengali actor. For a fixed monthly salary, which could be around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, they have to be at the beck and call of the production house.

The actor explains once someone gets to play the protagonist in a television serial and is accepted, there remains little repeat value for them. Translation, they are stuck with the character till they can actually break free and move to the slightly greener pasture of films.

There is no guarantee such a transition would happen for every actor or actress playing the lead character.

Those in supporting roles like dads and uncles, mothers and aunts, with decades behind them can expect a daily remuneration of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

Above them are those who are relatively well known for their superior acting abilities and can fit into any character. They are usually hired for a day or two for around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and multiple scenes are shot while they are available.

The viewership of Bengali serials aired on popular channels under the Zee or Star umbrellas is restricted to the lower middle class and those in the suburbs and small towns with limited purchasing power.

The other section that makes for the viewers are the elderly parents of the relatively well-off who have little clue what goes on in these serials and therefore the star power if any of the TV starlets has no impact on them.

In such a scenario, Sourav Ganguly remains in a league of his own. Why should he jump into the quagmire of politics?