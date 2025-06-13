Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa wrap up shooting for ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa have completed filming for Milap Zaveri’s upcoming romantic musical drama Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, Rane announced in a social media post on Friday.

“Finished shooting for Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat yesterday,” Rane wrote alongside a set of pictures on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his post, Rane added that he would begin shooting for his next film in July. However, he did not reveal the title of his next project.

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat is written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Sheikh. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 2.

On Thursday, Rane shared a video from the wrap party of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. The clip captures a moment of panic as a bunch of helium balloons at the venue suddenly catches fire.

“Thankfully everyone was safe today early morning when the whole crew shot 5 night shifts in a row and was celebrating the #Wrap of “Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat” when a huge bunch of helium baloons burst 8-9 feet behind us. Accidents and hiccups chose to keep distance from us as the guardian angels chose us and this film,” Rane wrote alongside the video.

Following Operation Sindoor — India’s May 7 air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan — Rane announced he won’t be part of the Sanam Teri Kasam sequel if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane starred in the film.

Sanam Teri Kasam, which was a commercial failure during its original theatrical run, minted close to Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office upon its re-release in February this year.

On the other hand, Bajwa’s latest big screen outing is Housefull 5, fronted by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will next appear alongside Tiger Shroff in A. Harsha’s Baaghi 4.