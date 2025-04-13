MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Harshvardhan Rane gears up for Milap Zaveri-directed musical love story 'Deewaniyat'

The film is produced by Amul Vikas Mohan and Anshul Mohan under their production banner Vikir Films

PTI Published 13.04.25, 04:14 PM
Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan Rane File Picture

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has started preparation for his upcoming film "Deewaniyat".

Described as a musical love story, the project is directed by Milap Zaveri, known for “Marjaavaan” and John Abraham’s “Satyameva Jayate”. It is written by Mushtaq Shiekh and Zaveri.

Rane shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Sunday. The pictures featured a notebook with the film's title written on it. The last slide had Rane taking a mirror selfie.

"#DEEWANIYAT. Character building begins," he wrote in the caption.

The film is produced by Amul Vikas Mohan and Anshul Mohan under their production banner Vikir Films.

Rane is best known for his work in the 2016 film "Sanam Teri Kasam" which also marked his Hindi debut. Despite its poor reception at the box office during the initial release, the film went on to gain popularity over the years.

It was re-released earlier this year and emerged as the highest-grossing re-released film in India. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, "Sanam Teri Kasam" also starred Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

