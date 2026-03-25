‘Way better design’: ‘Harry Potter’ series first-look draws praise from new and old fans

HBO on Tuesday dropped a first-look picture of its upcoming series adaptation of Harry Potter, slated to release in 2027.

The photo shows Harry (played by Dominic McLaughlin) wearing a Gryffindor cloak from behind as he walks towards the quidditch pitch. The red-and-gold cloak represents Gryffindor and has his last name and player number on the back.

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In front of him, there is a large group of students entering the pitch, where Gryffindor and Hufflepuff flags are put up.

As per Variety, Mara LePere-Schloop, a production designer whose credits include Interview With the Vampire and Pachinko, is behind the look of the school for the new series.

Both new and long-time fans of the Wizarding World of JK Rowling were left impressed by the first-look, especially the quidditch cloak. “The costumes are looking perfect,” one of them wrote. Another fan was in awe of the design this time. “I like this design way more than the old one. This looks sooo cool. I’m absolutely ready to make a cosplay,” he commented.

This time, the Golden Trio will be portrayed by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, who will each take on the roles of Harry, his geeky friend Hermione Granger, and his red-haired bestie Ron Weasley, respectively.

Key supporting roles in the upcoming HBO show include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.

The Harry Potter reboot for television, announced in 2021, is described as a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's best-selling novel series about the Wizarding World.

HBO's Harry Potter series is now under production and is set to debut in 2027.

The series, being produced by HBO with Warner Bros. Television and Brontë Film and TV, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod is set to direct multiple episodes, with J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman serving as executive producers.