Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ becomes first Indian series to have world premiere at TIFF Primetime

Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi is set to become the first Indian series to have a world premiere in the Primetime section of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), composer A.R. Rahman announced Thursday.

The series, starring Pratik Gandhi, will be screened at the upcoming 50th edition of the prestigious film festival in Toronto.

“Glad to announce the world premiere of Gandhi at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate,” Rahman wrote on X.

Gandhi, based on the books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World by Ramachandra Guha, is bankrolled by Applause Entertainment.

Rahman has composed the music for the upcoming series, which is likely to be released in three languages — Hindi, English and Gujarati.

The 50th edition of TIFF will be held from September 4 to September 14 this year.