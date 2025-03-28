‘Deva’ OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hedge’s film

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s action-thriller Deva is now streaming on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

“Bhasad macha. Trigger chala. Deva aa raha hai,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie hit theatres on January 31. It features Shahid Kapoor as a brilliant yet rebellious police officer, while Pooja Hegde plays a determined journalist.

“Around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case,” reads the official synopsis of the film on IMDb.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh Bansal, and presented by Zee Studios, the cop thriller also stars Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently filming for the romantic drama Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain, which also stars Varun Dhawan.