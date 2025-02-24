MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 February 2025

Guru Randhawa injured on 'Shaunki Sardar' set, admitted to the hospital

Set to be released in theatres on May 16, 'Shaunki Sardar' is directed by Dheeraj Rattan and also stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

PTI Published 24.02.25, 10:52 AM
Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa TT Archives

Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa has been admitted to a hospital after he was injured while filming an action sequence for the upcoming film "Shaunki Sardar".

Randhawa on Sunday shared the news by posting a photo from the hospital on Instagram. In the photo, the singer is seen lying on a bed with the cervical collar and bandage around his head.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of 'Shaunki Sardar' movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala but will work hard for my audience," he wrote.

Many followers of the actor commented on his post and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon," one user wrote.

"Take care and get well soon," said another.

"Oh no, get well soon champ," read another comment.

Set to be released in theatres on May 16, "Shaunki Sardar" is directed by Dheeraj Rattan and also stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia alongside Randhawa.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Guru Randhawa Injury Shaunki Sardar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Can veteran economic fixer Shaktikanta Das steer India through Trump trade storm?

He has taken India through turbulent waters before, but as the US President’s tariff tsunami looms, defending exports – from pharma to autos to gems – could be the former RBI governor’s toughest challenge yet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.
Quote left Quote right

People who have fallen into a slave mentality keep attacking Hindu faith & culture

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT