MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 August 2025

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' gets 13-minute standing ovation at 2O25 Venice Film Festival

The film stars Oscar Issac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz

PTI Published 31.08.25, 07:00 PM
Frankenstein

Oscar Issac in 'Frankenstein' File Photo

Oscar winner Guillermo Del Toro's directorial "Frankenstein", which had its premiere at the the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, received a standing ovation for 13 minutes.

The film was screened at the ongoing festival on Saturday. It also recorded the longest standing ovation at the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the ovation, Del Toro waved to the crowd and shared multiple hugs with the leads. Elordi and Issac also shed some tears while hugging each other, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"Frankenstein" is an adaptation of the 1818 classic by Mary Shelley. In the film, Oscar Issac plays the unorthodox scientist while Jacob Elordi gives life to the scientist's deadly creation.

The gothic science fiction is competing for the Golden Lion. Del Toro had also previously won this award in 2017 for his film "The Shape of Water".

The film's premiere will be followed by a limited theatrical release on October 17 and a global release by Netflix on November 7.

The film also stars Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz and is produced by Del Toro produced alongside J Miles Dale and Scott Stuber.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Frankenstein Oscar Issac Guillermo Del Toro
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Right choice for India, China to be 'friends': Xi Jinping tells Modi, takes dig at Trump's unilateral policies

Xi says Modi that China and India are cooperation partners, not rivals, and that the two countries are each other's development opportunities rather than threats
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Quote left Quote right

Unlike other countries, we have largely let the Chinese importers have free rein

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT