'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Dave Bautista in talks to star in 'Road House 2'

'Road House 2' is a sequel to the "Road House" reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, which released in 2024

PTI Published 21.06.25, 07:02 PM
Dave Bautista

Actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista is in negotiations to join the cast of "Road House 2".

As reported by the entertainment news outlet Variety, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor has been offered a role in the project from Amazon MGM Studios.

"Road House 2" is a sequel to the "Road House" reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, which released in 2024.

The film went on to receive a positive response from the audience. Following, the sequel to the project was announced.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, "Road House 2" will have Gyllenhaal reprising his role of an ex-UFC fighter, Dalton, from the previous film.

The original film released in 2006 and was directed by Scott Ziehi. It featured Johnathon Schaech in the lead role.

"Road House 2" is produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner under the production banner Atlas Entertainment and Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories Productions.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

