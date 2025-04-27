‘Ground Zero’ shows slight uptick in collections on Day 2, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ gathers steam

Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero registered a mild jump in box office collections on Day 2. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.9 crore nett on its first Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 3.05 crore nett.

The Hindi-language action drama recorded an overall occupancy of 13.64 per cent on April 26. Morning shows clocked in at 5.60 per cent, afternoon shows rose to 14.99 per cent, evening shows stood at 13.62 per cent, and night shows peaked at 20.34 per cent.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero chronicles the high-stakes mission that led to the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Ghazi Baba, the mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Hashmi plays BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, alongside a cast that includes Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar and Rockey Raina.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday’s Kesari Chapter 2 continued its strong run at the box office. The sequel to 2019’s Kesari saw its earnings jump to around Rs 7 crore nett on Saturday. This takes the film’s total domestic earnings to Rs 57.15 crore nett.

Kesari 2 reported an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.22 per cent on Saturday, with morning shows at 11.24 per cent, afternoon shows at 24.10 per cent, and a sharp uptick in the evening (28.38 per cent) and night (37.17 per cent) shows.

The historical drama faces stiff competition from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s Jaat, which has crossed Rs 82 crore nett in 17 days at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly is on its course to cross the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office. The action entertainer has raked in Rs 148.85 crore nett so far in India.