Grieving fans pay last tribute to Zubeen Garg as singer’s body reaches Assam

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg’s body embarked on its final journey home to Kahilipara from Guwahati airport on Sunday morning, with thousands of grieving fans gathering on the streets to bid farewell to their favourite artiste.

As the flight carrying his mortal remains landed from Delhi, the casket was brought out from the luggage section of the aircraft and kept near the runway. Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg offered floral tributes and placed an Assamese 'gamosa' on the coffin. She broke down on seeing the coffin and hugged it.

The coffin was later placed inside the flower-decked ambulance with fans who had gathered around it breaking down in tears. The mourners showered flowers on the casket carrying Zubeen’s body. Garima accompanied his body in the ambulance, which moved out of the airport through the VIP exit.

Besides Garima, senior state government officials were at the airport to receive the body. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to the mortal remains of the singer at the airport. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the national capital.

Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting 'Jai Zubeen da' as the convoy inched its way through the crowd outside the airport.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta were seen walking in front of the ambulance to clear the way for the vehicle.

The singer's favourite vehicle, an open jeep, which he often used to travel to venues where he performed, was also a part of the convoy with his huge portrait positioned in the front. His team of musicians was in the vehicle.

The fans were also seen holding their mobile phones aloft to capture the singer’s last journey home.

People reached Guwahati from across the state to pay their last respects to their favourite singer, who mesmerised them for over three decades with over 38,000 songs sung in 40 languages and dialects.

People started gathering outside the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex since Saturday night. Zubeen’s body will be kept there for fans to pay their last respects.

Garg's mortal remains will be kept at his Kahilipara residence for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects.

Outsiders have been barred from entering the street leading to his residence as family members have requested some privacy during this difficult period.

Details of the last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue.

The singer-songwriter passed away on Friday following an accident. As per the chief minister he was swimming in the sea without a life jacket. He was rescued by Singapore police from the sea and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved despite being placed under intensive medical care. He was 53.