Greta Gerwig begins shooting for Netflix adaptation of ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ in London

Filming has begun for Greta Gerwig’s Netflix film adaptation of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, slated to premiere in theatres in 2026.

The shooting for the series began 2,503 days after the streamer first announced its plans to adapt the beloved C.S. Lewis novels back in October 2018.

The upcoming Narnia film was being shot in and around Bank Station and The Royal Exchange in London over the weekend.

Lavish sets have been built to recreate post-war Britain in the 1950s, with crowds of extras spotted on the location alongside Gerwig herself, fansite What’s On Netflix shared on its official website.

The new movie is set to adapt The Magician’s Nephew, which follows two youngsters who unleash the evil White Witch onto the streets of London.

Several photos from the sets have gone viral, with a Narnia news site reporting that the story is based in the 1950s, marking a departure from the book’s original late 19th-century Victorian-era setting.

An Instagram user shared a picture of a flower stall and other props on set, saying that the film is set in 1955.

“Walked through the film set of a Netflix series today- so beautifully done and full of detail! Apparently it’s set in 1955,” they wrote.

The time shift could have big implications for future adaptations, What’s On Netflix pointed out. “In The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the story is anchored in WWII, and if a similar shift is applied, that could push the events of LWW into the early 2000s,” they mentioned on their website.

Other images also show Greta Gerwig on set, as well as two young actors, speculated to be playing Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer.

Previously, only Emma Mackey’s casting as The White Witch was announced. Other actors reportedly joining the cast include Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew, and Meryl Streep as Aslan. Some reports indicate Carey Mulligan is in negotiations for a role. Netflix has yet to confirm the casting officially.