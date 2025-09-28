Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' trailer pays tribute to 1962 Rezang La war heroes

A new teaser of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming production venture 120 Bahadur was dropped by the makers on Sunday, offering a glimpse into the courage of Indian Army officer Major Shaitan Singh Bhati during the 1962 India-China war.

The two-minute-ten-second-long video opens with Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon playing in the background with scenes from the Battle of Rezang-La, where Major Shaitan Singh led 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, against Chinese forces. The trailer highlights the soldiers’ bravery in defending the nation.

"Parakram. Deshbhakti. Balidan. Commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La, 1962. 120 Bahadur — Teaser 2 Out Now. #120Bahadur, releasing in cinemas on 21st November. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur," the makers wrote on social media.

Billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh and his company, the film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and written by Rajiv G Menon. Music has been composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It is produced by Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandrra under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Last year, Farhan had shared a photo from Ladakh on Instagram, writing, “Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film. Details to be revealed soon. Watch this space.”

Located at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh, Rezang La was defended by 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment under Major Shaitan Singh, who inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces before being overrun.

120 Bahadur is set to release in theatres on November 21.