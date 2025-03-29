Singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 15’ grand finale postponed by a week

The grand finale of singing reality show Indian Idol Season 15 has been postponed by a week, host Aditya Narayan announced in a teaser shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday.

The two-minute clip begins with Aditya taking the stage only to find the top six finalists — Chaitanya Devadhe, Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh, and Anirudh Suswaram — missing. Even the music band members were nowhere to be seen.

As the bewildered judges — Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah — wonder where the contestants could be, Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari and singer Sukhwinder Singh make a grand entry with the finalists.

“The finale cannot take place,” Neelam tells the judges. “Let us celebrate music. We want to hear more songs,” Sukhwinder adds.

The teaser then features Sukhwinder performing his iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, while Shreya Ghoshal gives a fresh spin to Jaadu Hai Nasha.

The promo ends with Aditya announcing that the grand finale of Indian Idol 15 has been postponed by a week.

The current season of Indian idol has seen a strong representation from West Bengal, with three finalists hailing from the state. Manasi Ghosh, a 24-year-old professional vocalist from Kolkata, has impressed the judges and audiences alike with her unconventional singing style.

Subhajit Chakraborty, 22, from Kharagpur, has won hearts with not just his soulful voice but also his inspiring journey of struggle—having worked as a paan-seller before making it big on the show. Priyangshu Dutta, 21, originally from Kolkata, pursued his education at The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society College before stepping into the limelight with his powerful performances.

Premiered on October 26, 2024, Indian Idol Season 15 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8.30pm on Sony Entertainment Television.