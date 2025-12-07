Grammy-winning singer Tyla lands in Mumbai ahead of Indian Sneaker Festival concert

Grammy-winning singer Tyla has landed in Mumbai ahead of her concert in the city, shows pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media.

The 23-year-old singer, known for hit tracks like Chanel, Water and Shake Ah, is set to perform in Mumbai at the Indian Sneaker Festival 2025, which is set to take place at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex..

After she landed in Mumbai on Sunday, several videos showing her leaving the airport went viral. The singer kept her look casual, with an off-shoulder white t-shirt paired with black pants.

Tyla also greeted fans at the airport and posed for pictures with them. She also shared a picture of a Mumbai street taken from the cab she travelled by from the airport.

The singer made her debut with the single Getting Late in 2019. Her big break, however, came with the viral 2023 hit Water.

Tyla received a Grammy for the inaugural Best African Music Performance category for Water.