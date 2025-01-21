Glimpses from the trailer launch of Srijit Mukherji’s 'Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei'

On a crisp evening at Town Hall, nestled in the heart of the city, the stage was set for a unique cinematic unveiling. The cast of Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming courtroom drama, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, walked in dressed in solemn black and white, their attire a symbolic nod to the gravity of justice that the film embodies. The metaphorical value of the venue, with its colonial architecture and aura of authority, mirrored the intense drama promised by the film’s narrative. As the trailer played, the room was transported into a world where 12 jurors, shaped by their individual prejudices and pasts, wrestled with their verdict in a murder trial.

Adding to the thematic resonance, the entire cast, including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwick Chakraborty, Kaushik Ganguly, and Sauraseni Maitra, arrived impeccably dressed in black and white, mirroring the formality of courtroom attire. Others present included Srijit Mukherji, Kaushik Ganguly, Arjun Chakrabarty, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Koushik Sen, Ananya Chatterjee and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Koushik Sen, Arjun Chakrabarty, Ritwick Chakraborty

The setting elevated the launch, providing a fitting backdrop for the unveiling of the trailer, which offered a glimpse into the gripping story of 12 jurors navigating personal biases and societal issues like homophobia, regionalism, toxic feminism and religious discrimination to deliver justice. The choice of the Town Hall — a place steeped in history and intellect — seemed almost poetic, perfectly framing a film that delves into the complexities of human judgment and morality.

Adapted from Basu Chatterjee’s film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, the film reimagines the timeless story of 12 jurors grappling with their biases and backgrounds to decide on a murder trial. With a visually arresting depiction that moves beyond the confines of a traditional courtroom, placing the jury in striking outdoor settings like on the Gariahat flyover, in the middle of the sea and amidst a forest, to reflect their inner conflicts, Mukherji promises a fresh, dynamic experience for the audience. Years in the making, after Mukherji first conceived the idea during a play adaptation and shared it with Rituparno Ghosh nearly a decade ago, the project has finally come to fruition, stirring excitement and curiosity through its gripping, meticulously edited trailer that hints at a character-driven drama where prejudices clash, and justice teeters on the brink of compromise.

Srijit Mukherji and Sauraseni Maitra

Dressed thematically in a black and white suit, Srijit said, “The Town Hall serves as the perfect place to unveil the trailer of Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei considering its location. This film is a dream project and has been in the making for a long while. I am looking forward to the audience experiencing what we have made with a gripping take on the Basu Chatterjee directorial from 1986. The role played by Param was supposed to be played by Rituda when I had narrated the story to him almost a decade ago.”

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who kept it casual in a white shirt paired with a black jacket and pants, plays the role of the only juror who disagrees with the others. He believes in the innocence of the accused which results in a chain of dialogues revealing multiple layers, both personal and professional.

Sauraseni Maitra turned up in a crisp monochromatic tuxedo with her hair slit back. “It is every Bengali actor’s dream to work with Srijit Mukherji and with this film I have manifested the same! To work with him alongside veterans and friends was exhilarating. My character was a very interesting and challenging one; she is actually a femi-nazi. Once you watch the film you will understand the layers. The shoot was a fun one! From being on the Gariahat flyover in the middle of the night to sitting in the middle of a raging ocean, you know from your shoot locations when it is a Srjit Mukherji directorial,” beamed the actress. “We were asked to wear black and white for the trailer launch and what better than a tux for a courtroom drama!” Ritwick Chakraborty added, “I cannot really reveal a lot about my character but it is definitely a toxic one! The film will reveal everything else that the audience wants to know!”

By the end of the event, the only verdict was unanimous: Srijit Mukherji has everyone counting down to January 23.