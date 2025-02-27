Glimpses from the trailer launch of 'Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon'

Director-scriptwriter Abhijit Chowdhury’s film Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon is a cinematic journey that delves deep into the intricacies of human existence, morality, and the impact of art on our lives. Structured into four chapters, each imbued with its own thematic resonance, the film weaves together the narrative threads of crime, love, betrayal and redemption against the backdrop of Bengal’s rich artistic heritage. The team recently got together at Drunken Teddy to launch the trailer of the film, which releases in theatres on February 28. Rishav Basu plays the title character Dhrubo, Ritwika Pal plays Rimi, Korak Samanta plays Dhrubo’s friend Nandi, Badshah Moitra plays Rimi’s father, Anandarupa Chakraborty plays Firoza, Judhajit Sarkar plays a businessman and Sudip Mukherjee plays an IB officer.

“As we journey through life, age slowly unveils its hidden beauty, revealing how each moment and every decision carves a new path. The beginning and end of life may be inevitable, yet the space between is shrouded in mystery, unpredictable and ever-shifting. It’s in these moments of uncertainty that we truly live, and in Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon (The Strange Life of Dhrubo), we explore the strange dance of fate and choice. What Dhrubo experiences on screen is not so different from the quiet, unspoken moments we all encounter — somewhere between conscious decisions and the forces that shape us unknowingly. The title itself captures this tension: a life that is at once ordinary and extraordinary, strange yet familiar, full of twists we can neither foresee nor control,” said Abhijit.

The film is a tribute to Jamini Roy, Gaganendranath Tagore, Binode Behari Mukherjee and Bikash Bhattacharjee, celebrated names of the Bengal School of Art. “The trailer launch was an incredibly special moment for me. Seeing the film finally take shape after years of hard work and passion was overwhelming. The response from friends, family and colleagues has been heartwarming — they’ve connected with the film’s themes, visuals, and energy, which is truly encouraging. Now that the trailer and songs are out, I hope the film reaches people who love stories that challenge conventions and explore new cinematic possibilities. Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon is an unconventional blend of crime, love, and science fiction, and I believe audiences will experience something refreshing. My message to everyone — watch it with an open mind and immerse yourself in the journey,” added Abhijit.

For Judhajit Sarkar, the experience was overwhelming. “The reception was beautiful. My mother who is an ardent film buff seemed pretty excited after seeing the trailer. My friends have been raving about the songs. As an actor I always expect my films to do well. Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon is a special film for a lot of reasons. But the most important reason has to be the team behind this film, led by Abhijit Chowdhury, the director. He has a special mind and he thinks differently. Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon is a different story, a different film. The expectations are high and I really hope that we create a buzz surrounding the film. I sincerely hope that the film connects with the Bengali audience and leads them to the cinema halls,” he said.

“A lot of my friends firmly believe that this is one of my best performances. Their confidence instils a lot of hope in me and I believe the film will fare very well,” said Rishav.