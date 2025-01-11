Bella Hadid loses childhood Malibu home in Los Angeles wildfire, seeks support for those affected

American model Bella Hadid lost her childhood Malibu home, built by her mother 30 years ago, in the devastating Los Angeles wildfire, she said in an Instagram story on Saturday, announcing a campaign to help those who lost their homes in the disaster.

“Thanks to everyone reaching out. The memories we made in this house, the love my mama put into building it, the family times, the stories, the friends, the love. I will miss you 3903 Carbon Canyon Rd,” Bella wrote alongside a picture of her 30-year-old house engulfed in fire.

“So, along with continuing to post for all communities affected, I am going to start posting some go fund me's for friends that have lost their homes of 10-20-30-40+ years in hopes we can give them hope and help rebuild,” she added.

She said her objective is to bring hope and help people rebuild their lives. “Sending love to everyone. I don't have many more words. Love you guys,” Bella concluded.

Numerous celebrities including Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Heidi Montag, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have lost their houses in the wildfire that ravaged Los Angeles county. Many others, including Mario Lopez, Molly Sims, Kid Cudi and Bebe Rexha, have shared that they have evacuated as the fire spreads. Paris Hilton also shared a video of her wildfire-ravaged home in California, expressing grief.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was among the celebrities who took to social media to express solidarity with the victims. Sharing a sombre video on Instagram, she wrote, “My thoughts with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to stay safe tonight.”

The wildfires, which have ravaged the Pacific Palisades area and other parts of Los Angeles, have claimed at least five lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures. Celebrities have not been spared from the devastation, with public figures like Cary Elwes, Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore being affected.