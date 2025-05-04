Gigi Hadid makes relationship with Bradley Cooper Instagram official, shares kissing photo on 30th birthday

American model Gigi Hadid on Sunday made her relationship with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper official on Instagram on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

Hadid shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration, one of which includes a photo of her kissing Cooper in front of her three-tiered chocolate cake. She wore a white tank top and tied her hair in a sleek bun as she held the actor’s face and kissed him.

“I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade,” Hadid wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn’t keep their calm in the comments section. Gushing over the picture, one of them wrote, “Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper!!!!!! Omggggg.” Another fan commented, “I could actually see Gigi and Bradley having kids and getting married.”

The couple was first spotted together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village in October 2023.

Last month, Hadid opened up about her relationship with the Silver Linings Playbook actor in an interview, describing their relationship as a "very romantic and happy dynamic".

“To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky," Hadid said.

“I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” she added.

A source close to the couple told US-based news magazine People in January that an engagement “would be a big step” for them at the moment and that they are happy with the way things are going. “They also spend time with each other's families, as do their kids”, the insider told People.

Another source told People in January that the couple's respective children from previous spouses have met each other and they even "spend time together."

Cooper shares his eight-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with model Irina Shayk. The couple started dating in 2015 and broke up four years later. Hadid has a daughter named Khai, 4, with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. The pair split in October 2021 after dating for almost six years.