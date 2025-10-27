MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Ghar ki Izzat’ clip featuring Satish Shah, Asrani goes viral days after their passing

The actors worked together in the 1994 Kalpataru directorial, co-starring Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.10.25, 12:38 PM
Satish Shah, Asrani in ‘Ghar ki Izzat’

Satish Shah, Asrani in ‘Ghar ki Izzat’ YouTube

Days after the passing of Bollywood veterans Satish Shah and Govardhan Asrani, a clip from the 1994 film Ghar Ki Izzat, featuring the two actors, has gone viral on social media.

"Within a week...Asrani and now Satish Shah. Was scrolling through YouTube to check whether they had both worked together in movies then I found yes,” wrote an X user sharing the clip from the film.

The video highlights Asrani and Satish Shah’s impeccable comic timing. While Shah essayed the role of Nandulal in the film, Asrani played Bhola.

Directed by Kalpataru, Ghar Ki Izzat also starred Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor, Kader Khan, Asha Parekh, Juhi Chawla, and Anita Raj in key roles.

A veteran of over 350 films in a career spanning five decades, Asrani passed away in a Mumbai hospital on October 20. He was 84.

Asrani shot to fame following his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay. His dialogue, “Hum angrezon ke zamane ke jailor hai” in Sholay has achieved a cult status since.

Asrani was also a close friend of superstar Rajesh Khanna, starring in around 25 films with him, including Bawarchi in 1972.

Satish Shah, on the other hand, was known for his roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. He died of kidney failure at the age of 74 in Mumbai on October 25.

