MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 March 2025

Gaurav Chakrabarty explores Benaras during ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishikha’ shoot

The Joydeep Mukherjee-directed film starring Anirban Chakrabarti, Somak Ghosh and Suhatro Mukhopadhyay, will release in theatres on May 16

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.03.25, 01:56 PM
Gaurav Chakrabarty

Gaurav Chakrabarty Instagram

Actor Gaurav Chakrabarty was in Benaras recently for the shoot of his upcoming film The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishikha, he said, sharing a video on social media Tuesday.

The clip features him visiting the city’s iconic landmarks. It starts with a scene of him walking the ghats of Varanasi, and then enjoying a boat ride at Kashi Vishwanath. He explores the bustling lanes, visits temples, and stands in awe of the Ashokan Pillar.

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ Somak Ghosh and Anirban Chakrabarti also make brief appearances in the video.

“A little glimpse into my trip to Benaras for the shoot of The Eken—chaotic, unplanned, and full of moments that made it special. My first attempt at a mini vlog—hope you enjoy this quick ride through the lanes, ghats, and everything in between,” the 38-year-old actor wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

The new Eken Babu film, starring Anirban Chakrabarti as the quirky sleuth Ekendra Sen aka Eken Babu, will release in theatres on May 16. It is directed by Joydeep Mukherjee.

The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishikha is part of the four-film slate announced by Hoichoi Studios for 2025 recently.

Eken finds himself in Varanasi this time. The film is based on a novel written by Sujan Dasgupta. Somak Ghosh and Suhatro Mukhopadhyay reprise their roles as Promotho and Bapi, Eken’s loyal companions.

Saswata Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha, Rishav Basu, Debesh Chattopadhyay, Rishav Basu, Biswanath Basu, Sagnik Chatterjee and Kaushik Hafizee, Sreeja Bhattacharya are also part of the ensemble.

Gaurav was last seen in Aditi Roy’s web series Parineeta alongside Debchandrima Singha Roy and Arpan Ghoshal. He has Sayantan Ghosal’s Saralakkha Holmes and Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan in the pipeline.

RELATED TOPICS

Eken Gaurav Chakrabarty Eken Babu Series Eken Babu Benaras Somak Ghosh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India slaps $601 million tax demand on Samsung for alleged tariff evasion in telecom imports

The demand represents a substantial chunk of last year's net profit of $955 million for Samsung in India, where it is one of the largest players in the consumer electronics and smartphones market
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Russia wants to end war with Ukraine, but it could be they're dragging their feet

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT