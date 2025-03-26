Gaurav Chakrabarty explores Benaras during ‘The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishikha’ shoot

Actor Gaurav Chakrabarty was in Benaras recently for the shoot of his upcoming film The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishikha, he said, sharing a video on social media Tuesday.

The clip features him visiting the city’s iconic landmarks. It starts with a scene of him walking the ghats of Varanasi, and then enjoying a boat ride at Kashi Vishwanath. He explores the bustling lanes, visits temples, and stands in awe of the Ashokan Pillar.

RJ Somak Ghosh and Anirban Chakrabarti also make brief appearances in the video.

“A little glimpse into my trip to Benaras for the shoot of The Eken—chaotic, unplanned, and full of moments that made it special. My first attempt at a mini vlog—hope you enjoy this quick ride through the lanes, ghats, and everything in between,” the 38-year-old actor wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

The new Eken Babu film, starring Anirban Chakrabarti as the quirky sleuth Ekendra Sen aka Eken Babu, will release in theatres on May 16. It is directed by Joydeep Mukherjee.

The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishikha is part of the four-film slate announced by Hoichoi Studios for 2025 recently.

Eken finds himself in Varanasi this time. The film is based on a novel written by Sujan Dasgupta. Somak Ghosh and Suhatro Mukhopadhyay reprise their roles as Promotho and Bapi, Eken’s loyal companions.

Saswata Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha, Rishav Basu, Debesh Chattopadhyay, Rishav Basu, Biswanath Basu, Sagnik Chatterjee and Kaushik Hafizee, Sreeja Bhattacharya are also part of the ensemble.

Gaurav was last seen in Aditi Roy’s web series Parineeta alongside Debchandrima Singha Roy and Arpan Ghoshal. He has Sayantan Ghosal’s Saralakkha Holmes and Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan in the pipeline.