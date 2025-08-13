MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Timothee Chalamet to play American table tennis player Marty Reisman in Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’

Also featuring Gwyneth Paltrow in a pivotal role, the film is set to release this Christmas

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.08.25, 07:54 PM
Marty Supreme

Timothee Chalamet in 'Marty Supreme' YouTube

Timothee Chalamet is set to play the role of the table tennis player Marty Reisman in Josh Safdie’s directorial Marty Supreme, a trailer for which was dropped by production banner A24 on Wednesday.

Also featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, the two-minute-six-second trailer centres on Chalamet’s Marty Mauser, a character based on Reisman, who heads out to become a worldwide star in table tennis.

The video showcases Chalamet’s character in an intense ping-pong match, as well as his enthusiastic attempt to convey the sport’s charm around the world.

The official synopsis from A24 reads: “An original work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, 'Marty Supreme' stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser - a young man with a dream no one respects, who goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. Coming to theatres December 25, 2025.”

Marty Reisman was an American table tennis player and author. He was the 1958 and 1960 US Men’s singles champion and also the US hard bat champion in 1997. He passed away in 2012.

The film marks Josh Safdie’s return to directing after six years of co-helming Uncut Gems (2019) with his brother, Benny Safdie.

Also, the film marks Gwyneth Paltrow’s return to on-screen roles since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, Marty Supreme also stars Fran Drescher, Tyler, Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary and Abel Ferrara.

Marty Supreme is set to hit screens this Christmas.

