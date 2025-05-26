Sophie Turner gives shoutout to ex-husband Joe Jonas’s latest solo music album

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner showed support for her ex-husband Joe Jonas’s new album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, which dropped on May 23.

Sharing a screenshot of the album’s cover on her Instagram Story on May 24, she wrote, “Go go @joejonas.” The 29-year-old actress also shared a link to her husband’s latest album.

Instagram

Among the songs is Work It Out, which was released in July 2023—months before Turner and Joe Jonas publicly announced their split in September that year. Another track, Hey Beautiful, is dedicated to the couple’s daughters— four-year-old Willa and two-year-old Delphine.

According to media reports, Music for People Who Believe in Love is inspired by Jonas’s relationship with Turner and their divorce.

"Just in case a day comes, I'm not next to you / I went and cut a deal with all the stars / And, when you wish upon them, you can call it proof / I'll be with you wherever you are,” reads the lyrics of Hey Beautiful.

Speaking to US-based media outlet People, Jonas said the album came together unexpectedly. “I just felt so drawn to one song, and I asked the guys for approval. I was like, ‘Hey, can I please take this one and maybe just explore where this could go for myself?’ It felt very personal,” he shared.

He collaborated with songwriters Justin Tranter, Alexander 23 and Lush, completing the album in just two weeks.

Turner’s public support comes months after she and Jonas finalised their divorce in September 2024. The former couple, who met in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019, co-parent their two daughters.

They announced their separation in a joint Instagram post in September 2023. Though initially at odds over custody, Jonas and Turner voluntarily agreed to co-parent their daughters, according to divorce documents dated September 6, 2024.

Joe Jonas, 35, is one of the members of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick. Turner, on the other hand, is known for her roles in the X-Men film series and Game of Thrones.