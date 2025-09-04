MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner to play Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ series

‘Fleabag’ actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner for the upcoming show

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.09.25, 11:53 AM
Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner File Picture

Actress Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has been cast as Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming Tomb Raider television series, the studio announced Wednesday.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner for the upcoming show. Jonathan Van Tulleken has been roped in as director and executive producer, with Chad Hodge joining as co-showrunner and executive producer.

Production for the series is scheduled to begin in January, 2026. A release date for the series has not been announced yet.

TheTomb Raider television series is being produced by Crystal Dynamics, Legendary Television and dj2 Entertainment.

The Tomb Raider video game franchise, launched in 1996, has previously been adapted into films starring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. An animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, based on the popular 2013 video game, is also in the works at Netflix.

The Tomb Raider video game series, which began in 1996, revolves around Lara Croft, a British archaeologist and adventurer who travels the world in search of ancient treasures. The franchise has sold more than 95 million copies to date.

Over the years, Tomb Raider has been updated for new generations of players. A major reboot in 2013 gave the character a modern, grittier origin story, followed by Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018).

