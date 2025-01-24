Sunny Deol’s action drama ‘Jaat’ to hit theatres in April

Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming action film Jaat starring Sunny Deol is set to release on April 10, production house Mythri Movie Makers announced on Friday.

“Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol is coming to the big screens with UNRESTRICTED ACTION & UNFATHOMABLE AURA 💥💥#JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th ❤️‍🔥In Hindi, Telugu & Tamil MASS FEAST GUARANTEED 👊,” the makers wrote alongside a poster on X.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh. The film is touted as an action spectacle likely to resonate strongly with Sunny Deol's fan base.

Jaat is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. Music for the film is scored by Thaman S.

Sunny is currently gearing up for Lahore 1947 and Border 2. Lahore 1947, also starring Preity Zinta and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is a Rajkumar Santoshi directorial. The film is slated to hit theatres in the first half of next year.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Sunny’s Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. It is slated to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.