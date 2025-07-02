Jeremy Allen White’s kitchen comedy ‘The Bear’ to return for Season 5

FX’s kitchen comedy The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, has been renewed for a fifth season, according to US media reports on Tuesday.

The development, as per a report by Variety, comes after the release of the fourth season on June 25.

When The Bear first hit screens three years ago, it made its way into our hearts for its freshness and emotional connect. With Season 4, the show finds that energy again after an uneven third season last year. And this time, there’s a deeper sense of introspection in the writing.

Season 4 is a return to everything fans loved about The Bear in the beginning.

Season 4 picks up right where Season 3 left off — with dreams clashing against deadlines, egos, and now, a ticking clock. In the latest instalment of the Emmy-winning series, Carmy and his crew race against time to save their restaurant.

The rest of the ensemble — Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson — return to round out a kitchen that functions more like a dysfunctional family than a team.

Created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as director and executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson and Matty Matheson, The Bear won 10 Emmys for its first season alone.

All seasons of The Bear are streaming on JioHotstar in India.