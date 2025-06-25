FWICE says Diljit Dosanjh’s casting in Border 2 is ‘blatant violation’ of directive to ‘boycott’ actor

The Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) has objected to the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in "Border 2" as the actor faces a controversy over his latest film "Sardaar Ji 3", which features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

The row started earlier this week after Dosanjh shared the trailer of "Sardaar Ji 3", which will only be released in overseas territories on June 27. Since then, many social media users have called for a ban on the Punjabi actor-musician.

In a letter, sent to "Border 2" producers on Tuesday evening, the FWICE said it is "deeply disappointed and concerned" by the casting of Dosanjh in the movie.

"This casting decision is in blatant violation of FWICE's official directive to boycott Mr. Diljit Dosanjh, which was issued after his unpatriotic act of working with a Pakistani actress, Ms. Hania Aamir, in the film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

"By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the lndian film industry in solidarity with the nation," read the letter.

Produced by JP Films and T-Series, "Border 2" is a sequel to the 1997 war drama from filmmaker JP Dutta. Dosanjh had joined the project in September last year and will feature alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

The FWICE, parent body of 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the industry with more than five lakh members, reiterated that it will not "accept or tolerate any cooperation or collaboration" with Pakistani artists in any form or on any platform.

"Such actions are a disservice to the sacrifices made by our armed forces and citizens who continue to face the consequences of cross-border hostilities and terrorism.

"It is all the more disturbing that a film like 'Border 2', which is supposed to honour the valour and sacrifice of lndian soldiers, has engaged an individual who has recently chosen to prioritise personal gain over national respect by associating with talent from a hostile nation," the letter stated.

Hostilities between India and Pakistan intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

In response, Indian armed forces hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 under the codename Operation Sindoor.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, social media accounts of many Pakistani actors, including Hania, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, were withheld in India.

Around the same time, "Abir Gulaal", a romantic drama featuring Pakistani star Fawad Khan, was not allowed to be released in theatres in India.





