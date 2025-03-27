‘DDLJ’ to ‘Sholay’: Bollywood meets Studio Ghibli in AI-generated artworks

AI is reimagining iconic Bollywood scenes as Studio Ghibli characters — a development that has started a social media trend, now even followed by Indian film production giants like Dharma Productions and Viacom18.

Fans on X are using ChatGPT’s latest model, GPT-4o, to reimagine iconic Bollywood scenes and characters in the dreamy, hand-painted style of Ghibli films, blending the magic of Hayao Miyazaki with the vibrancy of Indian cinema.

From Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 classic Sholay to Sukumar’s Pushpa franchise and the romance hit Jab We Met, these AI-generated artworks are creating a buzz online.

1 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Are the characters above Raj and Simran from DDLJ, or do they look like Jiro and Nahoko from Ghibli’s 2013 film The Wind Rises? The soft hues, nuanced gestures and nostalgic charm bring a new perspective to a beloved cinematic moment.

2 10

Who would have thought that the iconic “Yeh Haath Mujhe Deh Deh Thakur” scene from Sholay could have taken such an adorable, Ghibli-esque twist?

3 10

If Seiji from Whisper of the Heart ever starred in a Bollywood movie, it would definitely be Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar.

4 10

Ever wondered what Aditya and Geet would look like in a Ghibli movie? Imagine them riding through the mustard fields in soft watercolours as a Joe Hisaishi melody floats through the air in the background.

5 10

Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty from Hera Pheri in a Ghibli world? Sounds like a crossover we never knew we needed, until now.

6 10

Imagine Rajpal Yadav’s Chhote Pandit running through a spooky, lantern-lit alleyway straight out of Spirited Away, and you’ll get a chaotic but quirky avatar.

7 10

Prabhas’s Baahubali character Shivudu carrying the Shivling looks straight out of a Miyazaki war epic.

8 10

Pushpa Raj strikes his ‘Jhukega nahi saala’ pose, but makes it adorable with Ghibli aesthetic.

9 10

Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary from Taare Zameen Par in a Ghibli frame? Ishaan’s imagination just found a whole new world beyond the stars.

10 10

Another image doing the rounds is Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Desi Girl’ moment from Dostana, but reimagined by Miyazaki. Picture her twirling in a pastel saree while Satoshi Kon-style dream sequences play in the background.