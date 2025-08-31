From red to green flags: Exploring Rituparno Ghosh’s layered male characters

Rituparno Ghosh is often celebrated for creating some of the most complex female characters in Indian cinema. But the male characters in his films were no less layered. On his 62nd birth anniversary, we revisit some of Rituparno’s unforgettable male characters.

Polash Chowdhury in Dahan

Polash (Abhishek Chatterjee) begins as the ideal partner — supportive, protective, and empathetic — when his wife Romita (Rituparna Sengupta) survives a horrific public molestation. He stands by her when society whispers and judges. But slowly, cracks appear in their relationship. His sense of masculinity is shaken by the people around him and he begins to project his insecurity and frustration onto Romita. The final breaking point comes when he rapes her over a disagreement with the ongoing legal proceedings.

Bhubaneswar Chowdhury in Antarmahal

Set in 19th-century Bengal, Bhubaneswar (Jackie Shroff) is a zamindar consumed by a singular obsession — producing an heir. He marries multiple times, pushes his wives into humiliating rituals, consummates his marriage in front of priests, and even drags religion into his desperation, commissioning a Durga idol with Queen Victoria’s face. His pursuit of legacy strips away any trace of humanity, reducing his wives to vessels for reproduction.

Deepankar in Bariwali

Deepankar (Chiranjeet Chakraborty) is a filmmaker — flamboyant, witty, and rakish. While shooting at the house of Banalata (Kirron Kher), a lonely and middle-aged landlady, he showers her with attention and even flirts with her occasionally. For Banalata, these gestures open up long-suppressed emotions, igniting feelings of intimacy she had almost forgotten. But once the shoot ends, Deepankar moves on, shattering Banalata. Deepankar’s affection was nothing more than passing indulgence.

Apratim in Abohoman

Apratim (Jisshu Sengupta), an aspiring filmmaker, struggles under the shadow of his father, a celebrated director (Deepankar Dey). He resents him for having an affair with an actress and for failing his mother emotionally. Yet, as he matures, Apratim begins to understand the complexities of love, creativity, and desire. He learns that moral lines blur in the lives of artistes, and his judgmental attitude for his father gives way to acceptance.

Kaushik Chatterjee in Dosar

Kaushik (Prosenjit Chatterjee) survives a car crash that kills his mistress, leaving him physically injured and emotionally shattered. Wracked with guilt, he must return to his wife Kaberi (Konkona Sensharma), who now carries the weight of both his betrayal and his survival. As Kaberi considers leaving Kaushik, he must deal with remorse and convince her for reconciliation.

Partho in Chitrangada: The Crowning Wish

Partho (Jisshu Sengupta) is a drug-addicted percussionist who shares a passionate relationship with Rudra (played by Ghosh himself), a choreographer. Their love is raw, physical, and deeply emotional. But when Rudra decides to transition into a woman, Partho dithers. He cannot reconcile his attraction with Rudra’s evolving identity, and he leaves. His exit is not out of malice, but from his inability to evolve with love’s demands.