From Gen X to Gen Alpha: What Shah Rukh Khan means to different generations of Kolkatans

For over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has been the man who makes viewers fall in love, again and again. His magic has transcended generations, and transformed from on-screen romance to real-world inspiration. But what does Shah Rukh mean to Kolkatans today — from those who grew up watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to those who discovered him through cricket? Here’s what they had to say.

‘He’s lived every role’

“Shah Rukh Khan, for over 30 years, has not just acted in films — he’s lived every role, making us believe in love, resilience, and hope each time he’s on screen. To me, his magic isn’t just about stardom, but how he carries himself as a person — always humble, kind, and full of wit.

His journey shows that genuine talent and a good heart can touch generations.”

— Sipra Roy, 64, homemaker

‘He shaped my idea of romance’

“For me, Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor — he’s an emotion. He’s truly the Badshah, the king of hearts. That dimpled smile, those witty comebacks, the way he looks at someone on screen — they make you believe that a man like that can exist. Growing up, he shaped my idea of romance — grand gestures, heartfelt emotions, and all.

Back then, we used to save money just to watch his films in theatres. Even today, when we revisit those movies, a wave of nostalgia hits. We know every dialogue by heart, every scene by memory — yet they never get old.

Thankfully, my husband is also a Shah Rukh fan. On our first date, I asked him who his favourite actor was — and when he said SRK, I knew he was the one. Now, watching Shah Rukh’s movies together has become our little ritual.”

— Roshni Ghosh, 39, language interpreter

‘Korbo, lorbo, jeetbo’

“I love Shah Rukh Khan because he is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. Through his KKR academy, many players get a chance to play in the team and even in the national squad. Despite having a background in the film industry, he promotes cricket, which mesmerises me. That’s why I love him very much. Korbo, lorbo, jeetbo”.

— Swarnadeep Nag, 26, businessman

‘‘Om Shanti Om’ was my whole childhood’

“Back when I was a child, Shah Rukh Khan was my favourite actor. Om Shanti Om was my favourite movie back then — I must’ve watched it more than 100 times! Every time someone played the songs from that movie, I’d forget everything else and just listen.

I also loved his work in Swades and My Name is Khan. I think one of the greatest things about him is his charming personality and amazing sense of humour — that’s what makes him so widely loved.”

— Ahana Bagchi, 19, undergraduate student

‘I first saw him during a KKR Match’

“I came to know about Shah Rukh Khan in 2023, when I first started watching cricket with my father. My dad and I are huge KKR fans. One day, while watching a match, the cameraman showed Shah Rukh Khan in the stands. My father told me that the man was one of the owners of KKR.

Later that day, I searched for Shah Rukh Khan on Google and found out he’s a really famous actor. Personally, that was the first time I came to know about SRK — I had never heard of him before, though I knew actors like Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. I still think of SRK as the owner of KKR.”

— Prajit Chakrabarty, 12, school student