photo-article-logo Saturday, 15 March 2025

From Dev to Rituparna Sengupta: How Tollywood celebrities celebrate Holi with loved ones

Ankush Hazra, Oindrila Sen, Koushani Mukherjee, Bonny Sengupta and other Tollywood celebrities also participated in the festival of colours

Urmi Chakraborty Published 15.03.25, 01:10 PM

Rituparna Sengupta, Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen were among the Tollywood celebrities who celebrated Holi with their loved ones this year. Here’s a look at their special moments. 

Rituparna shared throwback pictures from past Holi celebrations with her late mother. “Happy Holi ma. Subho Dol purnima...My first dol purnima without you...I can't touch your feet today or smear you with colours..which you loved the most,” the actress wrote.

Ankush Hazra and his girlfriend Oindrila Sen shared an adorable moment as they smeared abir on each other’s faces.

Dev celebrated Holi at home with his parents. He also joined the team of his upcoming film Raghu Dakat for a fun-filled celebration at his office.

Priyanka Sarkar was drenched in colours as she wished her fans ‘Happy Holi’ in an Instagram story.

Anupam Roy shook a leg with his wife Prashmita Paul at the Aamar Boss event.

Koushani Mukherjee and Bonny Sengupta celebrated the festival of colours together. 

