Former teen idol Bobby Sherman dies at the age of 81

Former teen idol and Here Comes the Brides star Bobby Sherman has died at the age of 81, actor-musician John Stamos confirmed on Wednesday.

Sherman had been battling Stage 4 kidney cancer. He opened up about his diagnosis in March 2024. The singer-actor, known for his songs like Little Woman, Julie, Do Ya Love Me and La La La, rose to fame in the 1960s with his pop hits and television roles, which soon turned him into a teen heartthrob.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherman is survived by his wife Brigitte Poublon, and two sons, Christopher Noel Sherman and Tyler Carnel Sherman, from his first marriage to Patricia Anne Carnel. He leaves behind six grandchildren.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman. Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light,” Brigitte said in a statement, which was shared by Stamos on Instagram.

“As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world—words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes—Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners,” she added.

Recalling some of Sherman’s all-time hits, Brigitte said, “But to those who truly knew him, Bobby was something much more. He was a man of service. He traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD. He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like—quiet, selfless, and deeply human.”

Sherman shot to fame after Jane Fonda and Natalie Wood heard him sing at a party and landed him a gig as a house singer on ABC’s Shindig!

Following his big break as a singer, Sherman went on to act in the 1968 Western show Here Comes the Brides, which would turn out to be his breakout role as an actor.

However, after his repeated successes in the music and cinema industry, he chose to leave the field of entertainment in the 1970s and become a technical reserve police officer and EMT with the Los Angeles Police Department. He was named LAPD Reserve Officer of the Year back in 1999.