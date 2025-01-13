Los Angeles wildfire: Miley Cyrus recalls Woolsey Fire of 2018 that destroyed her home

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus on Sunday extended her support to the victims of the wildfires ravaging the California county, recalling the time she lost her home in the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles back in 2018.

Sharing a monochrome picture of her home destroyed by the fires in Los Angeles County in November 2018, the 32-year-old singer wrote, “This image hits me hard in the heart today. This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It's a feeling you don't ever forget. Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble.”

Expressing her distress over the current situation in California, the Flowers singer said, “My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city. It's beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents ‘living the dream’ but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.”

Miley also shared links to organisations that are fighting the fires and supporting survivors, including Malibu Foundation which she helped create back in 2018. “Time, resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now......Love always, Miley @themileycyrusfoundation,” she signed off.

The wildfires, which have ravaged the Pacific Palisades area and other parts of Los Angeles, have claimed at least 16 lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures. Celebrities have not been spared from the devastation, with public figures like Paris Hilton, Cary Elwes, James Woods, Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore being affected.

Last year, Miley clinched her first Grammy award in the best pop solo performance category for her song Flowers from the 2023 studio album Endless Summer Vacation. After winning her first golden gramophone, Miley collaborated with Pharrell Williams for the track Doctor (Work It Out), an outtake from her 2013 album Bangerz. First recorded in 2012, the song was leaked online in 2017 and later re-recorded and released in 2024. Miley also featured on the song II Most Wanted in Beyoncé's eighth studio album Cowboy Carter.

The Wrecking Ball singer co-wrote and recorded the song Beautiful That Way for Gia Coppola’s 2024 film The Last Showgirl. The track was nominated for best original song at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards and best song at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards.