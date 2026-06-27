Flex files

Scroll through social media for five minutes and you’re likely to stumble upon a new fitness rule. One day it’s keto, the next it’s intermittent fasting. Before you know it, someone’s telling you to take a cold plunge at sunrise, skip carbs after sunset or complete a 10,000-step challenge. Wellness trends move faster than fashion trends, and everyone seems to have an opinion on the “right” way to stay fit.

But what happens when you take Instagram out of the equation?

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We asked six young actors from the Bengali film industry what fitness and health actually mean to them. Their answers couldn’t have been more different. Some swear by strength training, while others find their rhythm in yoga, martial arts or team sports. Some carefully watch what they eat, while others refuse to label food as “good” or “bad”. Yet almost everyone agreed on one thing: fitness isn’t about chasing perfection. It’s about feeling stronger, sleeping better, staying mentally balanced and finding a routine that works in real life.

Interestingly, not one of them led with the latest wellness buzzword. There was little talk of restrictive diets or miracle transformations. Instead, the conversation kept returning to consistency, balance and sustainability. Here’s what they had to say.

Hiya Chatterjee believes fitness is about preparing for the future, not just looking good today.

“For me, fitness is about having a healthy body that can carry out everyday activities with ease and sustain that strength for years to come. As we grow older, maintaining mobility becomes so important. That’s why I focus on weight training, swimming and regular walks. You don’t have to lift extremely heavy weights; even bodyweight exercises make a huge difference. I don’t believe in crash diets either. I prefer home-cooked food with good nutritional value, but I also think it’s important to enjoy yourself once in a while. There are days when I can’t show up, and that’s okay. The key is consistency. No matter how small the effort, what matters is that you keep coming back.”

For many of them, the conversation quickly moved beyond muscles and meal plans. Mental well-being emerged as an equally important part of staying fit.

Susmita Chatterjee puts her mind before her muscles.

“Fitness isn’t just physical; it’s mental too. My body gets me into the fight, but it’s my mind that helps me win it. The toughest battles are never in the gym; they’re the ones happening in your head at 3am. Along with working out, I practise yoga and meditation, and lately I’ve been focusing even more on my mental fitness because I struggle with sleep. I don’t follow strict diets, but I make a conscious effort to eat healthily. At the end of the day, being kind to yourself and to others is just as important as taking care of your body.”

Amartya Ray sees fitness as a state of harmony rather than a visual goal.

“Fitness isn’t about aesthetics for me. It’s not about having a body that looks good; it’s about having a body and mind that feel good. During the shooting of Maidan, I trained intensely for nearly three years, and that completely changed my perspective. I admire athletic physiques because they’re functional, not just muscular. My routine includes strength training, football, jogging and cross-training because I like my body to stay in motion. Food is just as important as exercise, but I don’t believe in obsessing over diets. Ultimately, the trick to a healthy body is having a healthy mind.”

Another common thread was balance. None of them spoke about eliminating their favourite foods forever. Instead, moderation seemed to win over restriction.

Shruti Das believes fitness extends far beyond the gym floor.

“Fitness isn’t just about the body; it’s about the mind and spirit too. It’s also about how you recover, what you consume mentally and whether you’re surrounded by the right people. I’ve recently gone back to strength training, and I genuinely think women should prioritise it much more because it helps with strength, hormones and overall health. Nutrition and sleep are just as important as exercise. I focus on protein, fibre and home-cooked meals, but I never completely deprive myself of foods I enjoy. Restriction often leads to bingeing. I’d rather enjoy small treats in moderation than chase unrealistic perfection.”

For actors, fitness often comes with another challenge: constantly adapting to different roles while resisting unrealistic beauty standards.

Aryann Bhowmik, who has practised martial arts since 2005, says health should always come before appearance.

“Fitness is a way of living. Without a healthy and capable body, you can’t truly enjoy life. Martial arts have been an integral part of my life for over two decades, and they’ve taught me to prioritise health over aesthetics. As an actor, my body changes depending on the role, so adaptability is important. I don’t believe in chasing fancy diets or copying everything you see on social media. I love food, from biryani to luchi, and I happily enjoy cheat meals. Having a healthy appetite is a good thing. You don’t have to look a certain way to be fit. You can be lean, strong and healthy without following unrealistic standards.”

Rishav Basu echoes that sentiment, insisting that enjoying food and staying active can comfortably coexist.

“Fitness is a lifestyle for me. I can’t remember a day without some form of movement, whether it’s swimming, football, badminton or working out. Most of the time I eat home-cooked meals that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates, with lots of water and plenty of fish and plant-based foods. But I don’t believe in being overly restrictive. During Durga Puja, I happily eat whatever I want. A plate of mutton biryani, some Bengali mishti or ice cream once in a while doesn’t undo months of consistency. Fitness is about balance, and that’s what makes it sustainable.”

Perhaps that’s the biggest takeaway from these conversations. None of these actors is chasing viral wellness hacks or punishing themselves in pursuit of the “perfect” body. Instead, they’re building routines that work around unpredictable shooting schedules, family meals and everyday life. Some lift weights, others meditate, swim or play football. Some count protein, while others simply eat home-cooked food.

In an era where every scroll promises a new shortcut to better health, their advice is surprisingly old-school: move your body, nourish it well, rest when you need to and keep showing up. Because fitness isn’t a 30-day challenge. It’s the life you build every day.