Telugu actor-comedian Fish Venkat dies of kidney failure at the age of 53

Venkat was put on a ventilator in a Hyderabad hospital earlier this week

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.07.25, 02:26 PM
Fish Venkat

Fish Venkat X/ @omerqureshi_IY

Veteran actor-comedian Fish Venkat, whose real name was Venkaj Raj, died of kidney failure at the age of 53 in Hyderabad on Friday, as per reports.

Venkat was undergoing dialysis. His health reportedly worsened considerably in recent days.

He was battling kidney and liver issues and was eventually put on a ventilator, as per a report by Telugu news portal Gulte.

With the family struggling to meet medical costs, the actor’s daughter sought Rs 50 lakh in financial aid. Reports suggest that actors Pawan Kalyan and Vishwak Sen contributed to support Venkat’s treatment.

With his distinct Telangana dialect, Venkat earned the nickname ‘Fish’. Known for his comedic performances, Venkat also gained popularity for his roles in films like Bunny, Adhurs, Dhee and Mirapakay.

Most recently, Venkat featured in the Aha thriller Coffee with a Killer. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he acted alongside Siddhu Jonnalagadda in Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma and DJ Tillu, where his performances were widely appreciated.

Gabbar Singh, Khaidi No 150 are among Venkat’s most notable film credits.

Venkat is survived by his wife Suvarna and daughter Sravanthi. Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.

