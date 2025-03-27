A bearded Ram Charan looks almost unrecognisable in ‘Peddi’ first-look poster

Actor Ram Charan sports a heavy beard and a septum ring as the protagonist of the upcoming film Peddi, the title and first-look posters of which were unveiled on Thursday to mark the RRR star’s 40th birthday.

Sporting messy hair and an untrimmed beard, Ram Charan holds a cricket bat in his hand in the poster.

“Happy Birthday my Dear @AlwaysRamCharan Sir… In one word you are Gold Sir. Tqq for everything Sir,” filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana wrote on Instagram alongside the poster of the film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier, the filmmaker dropped the first-look poster of Janhvi. In the poster the actress sported a loose-fit T-shirt and carried a lamb in her arms.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. The background score of the film is composed by A. R. Rahman.

Ram Charan was recently seen in S. Shankar's film Game Changer. Also starring Kiara Advani, Game Changer follows the story of district collector Ram Nandan (Ram Charan) from Visakhapatnam, who is determined to eradicate corruption. Kiara Advani played Dr. Deepika, who was Ram Charan’s romantic interest in the film.

According to media reports, Game Changer earned approximately Rs 178 crore nett in India. The political action thriller is available to stream in Telugu on Prime Video.