FIR against ‘Jaat’ stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda over controversial church scene in film

A police complaint has been lodged against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and the makers of the film Jaat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community, as per reports.

The complaint lodged with Jalandhar’s Sadar police station alleges that the movie features a scene resembling Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. The scene reportedly shows Hooda's character, antagonist Ranatunga, standing under a crucifix inside a church. Ranatunga goes on to wreak havoc inside the church in the next scene.

Director Gopichand Malineni and producers Umesh Kumar Bansal, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar. Y, and T.G Vishwa Prasad have also been reportedly named in the complaint.

They have been booked under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), per reports.

"The director, writer and producer deliberately released this film during the holy month of Good Friday and Easter so that the Christians get angry and riots break out in the entire country and unrest is spread," the complainant alleged, while demanding a ban on the movie.

Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh, the Mythri Movie Makers-backed actioner hit theatres on April 10. The film has raked in Rs 61.50 crore nett in India since its release, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Amid the raging controversy, Sunny announced a sequel to Jaat on Thursday.