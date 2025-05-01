FIR against handler of horse that collapsed on Kolkata streets while pulling carriage

An FIR was lodged against the handler of the horse that collapsed on Kolkata streets while pulling a carriage on Wednesday following a Peta complaint, Kolkata police said in a statement.

“Over the incident, Bhowanipore PS has registered the FIR on 24.04.2025 Ref : Case No. 90/25 under proper sections of law of BNS & PCA Act on PETA’s complaint. Appropriate legal action is being taken against the accused person involved,” Kolkata Police wrote on X, resharing a video posted by Peta earlier in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The horse is under medical care with regular vet checkups. Grateful to all who flagged the issue,” they also said.

On Wednesday, Peta and several celebrities shared a video of the horse being beaten and dragged by its handler after it collapsed to the ground.

Netizens thanked the police for taking prompt action. “Thanks for taking good steps,” one of them wrote. “Appreciate your move Kolkata police,” another user commented.

Peta on Wednesday stressed the need to abolish practices where animals are forced to work under rigid conditions.

“Heartbreaking. A horse collapses on Kolkata’s streets from heat & exhaustion & is pushed to continue,” actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt wrote on X.

She also requested West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to ban animal-drawn carriages and opt for e-carriages as seen in Mumbai.