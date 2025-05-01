MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 May 2025

FIR against handler of horse that collapsed on Kolkata streets while pulling carriage

A video of a dehydrated and malnourished horse collapsing from heatstroke on the streets of Kolkata emerged online on Wednesday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.05.25, 11:19 AM

Instagram/ @petaindia

An FIR was lodged against the handler of the horse that collapsed on Kolkata streets while pulling a carriage on Wednesday following a Peta complaint, Kolkata police said in a statement.

“Over the incident, Bhowanipore PS has registered the FIR on 24.04.2025 Ref : Case No. 90/25 under proper sections of law of BNS & PCA Act on PETA’s complaint. Appropriate legal action is being taken against the accused person involved,” Kolkata Police wrote on X, resharing a video posted by Peta earlier in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The horse is under medical care with regular vet checkups. Grateful to all who flagged the issue,” they also said.

On Wednesday, Peta and several celebrities shared a video of the horse being beaten and dragged by its handler after it collapsed to the ground.

Netizens thanked the police for taking prompt action. “Thanks for taking good steps,” one of them wrote. “Appreciate your move Kolkata police,” another user commented.

Peta on Wednesday stressed the need to abolish practices where animals are forced to work under rigid conditions.

“Heartbreaking. A horse collapses on Kolkata’s streets from heat & exhaustion & is pushed to continue,” actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt wrote on X.

She also requested West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to ban animal-drawn carriages and opt for e-carriages as seen in Mumbai.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Bhowanipore
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group pauses talks with Israel's Tower for $10 billion India chip foray, sources say

Still, India does not yet have an operational chipmaking facility. A proposed $19.5 billion joint venture between Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn fell apart in July 2023
Sanjay Singh.
Quote left Quote right

Caste census was declared by the govt to deflect attention from Pahalgam terror attack

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT