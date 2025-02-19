Filmmaker who cast viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa reacts to exploitation accusations

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who offered a role to viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa in his film recently, has reacted to accusations of exploitation following a film producer’s comments questioning Mishra’s intentions.

In a video shared on Instagram, the filmmaker said that 15-and-a-half-year-old Monalisa is three years younger to his daughter, claiming that his only intention was to guide and support her and not to take advantage of her in any way.

“After she went viral on social media, Monalisa was harassed by the public, which is why she rushed back home. Nobody came forward to help her and her family. So I decided to do that in my own way, and since I am a filmmaker, I offered her a role in a film and also personally visited her home to assist her,” Mishra said.

Monalisa, a rudraksh garland seller at Kila Ghat near the Narmada River, became an internet sensation overnight after her videos went viral on social media. Since then, she has been navigating her newfound celebrity status while exploring new opportunities.

Following the news of Monalisa landing her first film role, producer Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi slammed Mishra for allegedly exploiting Monalisa and her family over false hope to cast her in a movie. This led to a social media debate about Mishra’s intentions.

Monalisa is currently undergoing training for her role in the film, said Mishra in his rebuttal.

The filmmaker also shared a video of Monalisa on his official Instagram handle. In the video, she claimed she is currently in her hometown, Madhya Pradesh, and taking acting classes.

Her uncle and sister, who also appeared in the video, denied the rumours about Mishra’s alleged inappropriate behaviour towards them.