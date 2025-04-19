Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji hospitalised after complaints of breathing distress, chest pain

National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji was rushed to a private hospital in south Kolkata on Saturday following complaints of breathing difficulty and mild chest pain, hospital sources said.

According to hospital sources, the Killbill Society director was admitted to the hospital around 12.30am. Initial tests were conducted overnight, and further reports are expected to arrive later on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, his condition is said to be stable.

The health scare comes amid a successful theatrical run of Mukherji’s latest release, Killbill Society, a sequel to his acclaimed 2012 film Hemlock Society.

Released on April 10, the romantic satire stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee in lead roles.

Mukherji was scheduled to visit theatres over the weekend to interact with audiences, but Saturday’s visits have been cancelled in the wake of his hospitalisation.

Mukherji’s upcoming film Lawho Gouranger Naam Re is expected to go on floors in June. The period drama stars Dibyajyoti Dutta as Shree Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, with Subhashree Ganguly set to play the iconic Nati Binodini. Indraneil Sengupta and Ishaa Saha also play key roles.