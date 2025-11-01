Lokesh Kanagaraj set to make acting debut opposite Wamiqa Gabbi with Arun Matheswaran’s ‘DC’

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to make his acting debut opposite Wamiqa Gabbi with Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming drama DC, production banner Sun Pictures announced alongside a teaser on Saturday.

The teaser introduces Kanagaraj as Devdas, a man with a blood-smeared face and a gun in hand, walking down a corridor. The scene then cuts to Wamiqa as Chandra, getting ready to meet someone. The teaser ends with a tense encounter as Devdas and Chandra lock eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

DC is set to release theatrically in the summer of 2026. Further details about the cast, storyline and release date of the film are yet to be announced.

Sharing the teaser of the film on X, musician Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed the background score of the film, wrote, “My brother @Dir_Lokesh and @iWamiqaGabbi in an @ArunMatheswaran film with @sunpictures.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest directorial project was Coolie, which stars Rajinikanth in the lead. He has directed films like Maanagaram (2017), Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022), and Leo (2023).

Wamiqa was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Bhool Chuk Maaf, which received mixed response from fans and critics. She will be next seen in Vikas Bahl’s Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jaya Bachchan.