‘Phule’ scenes snipped by CBFC were ‘innocuous’: Director Ananth Mahadevan

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan on Wednesday said the Phule scenes Central Board of Film Certifications (CBFC) suggested to cut amid controversy surrounding the representation of Brahmins in the film were “innocuous”.

Following the March 24 trailer release of Phule, a section of Brahmin communities raised objections against the representation of the community in the film, alleging that it promotes casteism.

The CBFC on Wednesday decided to cut certain scenes from the film amid the ongoing controversy, which resulted in the film’s release date getting pushed to April 25.

“It was just a precautionary measure they have taken. If you see the cuts, they are all very innocuous and not really something that would create any problem in society,” he told The Telegraph Online.

“But I think they were just being cautious and we adhered to the cuts and we have given all the cuts and we got the certificate,” Mahadevan added.

Responding to the casteism allegations, Mahadevan said, “Why would it promote casteism? Jyotiraoji never promoted casteism. He fought against casteism. He did not want caste discrimination. He did not want gender discrimination.”

He further said, “There is a misunderstanding because they have watched the trailer. They have not watched the film,” adding that one cannot judge a film by one particular cut in a trailer and must see the other side of the story as well.

“If you show one side hitting somebody, you will also see the other side in the film. So, there is no question of cutting anything in the film. It is all there. It is all balanced. And most importantly, it is based on research and facts. Like I said before, I think I have told you, we have not interpreted history.”

Starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, Phule follows the story of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, who played a pivotal role in challenging caste and gender-based discrimination, leaving an indelible mark on Indian society.

Their visionary efforts led to the establishment of the country's first girls' school in Pune in 1848, a landmark achievement that sparked a revolutionary transformation in education and paved the way for significant social reform.

Co-produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, Phule is now set to hit the theatres on April 25.